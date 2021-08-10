AVON PARK — A 72-year-old man died Sunday in a crash on U.S. 27.
His 68-year-old female passenger and the other driver, a 53-year-old man, were taken to AdventHealth Sebring, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash.
FHP has adopted a policy of not releasing identities of drivers or decedents or the make/model of vehicles until completing a final report. However, Highlands News-Sun photographs identify the sedan as a red late-model year Volkswagen Beetle and the SUV as a silver midsize sport-utility vehicle.
FHP reports state that, at 2:26 p.m., the senior driver and his passenger were in the Beetle on North Lake Damon Road, and stopped at the intersection with U.S. 27. They then attempted to go west, across the northbound lanes, and crossed the path of an SUV driven by the younger driver, who was reported to be from Frostproof.
The front of the SUV collided with the left side of the Beetle, sending the car into the southbound lanes of US 27. The SUV came to rest partially in the driveway entrance to the Dollar General Store.
According to the reports, all occupants of the two vehicles were wearing their seat belts.
Based on Highlands News-Sun records, this makes the 23rd traffic fatality this year, compared to 24 fatalities for all of last year, and 15 fatalities at this same time last year.