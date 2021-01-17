BARTOW — Highlands County residents were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday about 7:30 p.m. on State Road 60, west of Century Boulevard. The wreck resulted in one fatality and injuries to multiple people.
Kenneth Nelson, 61, of Avon Park was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a press release by Polk County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Alicia Manautou, Nelson stopped in the grass median to fix a flat tire on his 2013 Hyundai Accent. Nelson had two passengers with him; one got out of the car with Nelson.
The preliminary findings show the Florida Department of Transportation was conducting repairs at a railroad crossing near the crash site. FDOT employee Robert Burns, 57, of Sebring was working at the crossing.
Herbert Rogers, 86, of Sebring, was driving a 2016 Toyota Camry with one passenger. Witnesses told deputies with the Traffic Homicide Unit Burns was helping Nelson change the tire. Meanwhile, Rogers, who believed he was being redirected because of the railroad repairs, hit the passenger’s side of Nelson’s Hyundai causing it to rotate clockwise. The Hyundai hit Nelson, Burns and one of Nelson’s passengers.
Burns was taken to Lakeland Regional Health and was in stable condition at the time of the press release. The passenger who was standing with Nelson was treated at the scene for minor scrapes while the other passenger in Nelson’s car was uninjured.
Rogers and his passenger were transported to Lakeland Regional Heath with minor injuries and later released. Impairment did not appear to being a contributing factor in the incident. The investigation is still ongoing.
Nelson was a former firefighter/chaplain Highlands Lakes Volunteer Fire Department, according to Fire Chief Mike Morse, who announced Nelson’s death on social media. Morse described a devout man and supportive member of the department. Morse asked for prayers for Nelson’s children Tiffany and George as well as his other family members.