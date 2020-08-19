AVON PARK — Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed Keith Fileger, 34, on Monday evening after deputies said he pointed a gun and a machete at them.
According to Sheriff Paul Blackman, deputies responded to 2639 Hewlett Road in Avon Lakes, a subdivision of Avon Park, for a possible domestic dispute between Fileger and his adult brother. The emergency call went out at 6:44 p.m. When deputies arrived at 6:53 p.m., it was reported Keith was “using a machete-type weapon against his brother.”
HCSO officials told the Highlands News-Sun, Keith’s brother sustained minor injuries to his leg.
Blackman said Keith fled the scene on foot when his deputies arrived. A K-9 was called in to locate the suspect. The K-9 team tracked the suspect from Hewlett Road and caught up with him on the 3700 block of Northwest Anderson Road. The report stated the suspect had a machete and a gun.
The news release stated the preliminary investigation showed Keith pointed a handgun at the deputies and said he was not going back to jail.
“Within a very short period of time, the deputies determined deadly force was justified and at 7:27 p.m., we have radio traffic indicating shots had been fired; 43 seconds after shots were fired, EMS responded and determined the suspect was deceased,” Blackman said.
The scene was secured and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State’s Attorney’s Office were called in to conduct an independent investigation. The deputies involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. According to officials, there were three deputies on the scene and all were placed on administrative leave. The deputies were not identified.
The investigation could last from a few weeks to several months depending on the forensics and other circumstances, according to officials. In a Jan. 19, 2020 shooting, the investigation was closed on Feb. 6 while an October 2016 shooting lasted until March or April 2017. Both shootings were considered justified.
“Anytime a life is taken, it is a tragedy. It is a tragedy for the family and also for our deputies,” Blackman said. “No law enforcement officer wants to take a life, and I wish this situation did not have to end the way it did. However, I am proud of my deputies for doing their job, protecting each other and protecting the public. They had to make a life-or-death decision in an instant, and they made the correct call.”
Fileger was placed on probation for five years for leaving the scene of an accident with injury and one year to run concurrently for DUI second/third offense after being arrested on April 27, 2020 by HCSO. At the time of that arrest, his address was listed in Dalzell, South Carolina.
HCSO said Fileger was released from Florida State Prison in 2010 after serving time for burglary.