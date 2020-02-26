AVON PARK — Two people were arrested on Friday, Feb. 21 by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies at a residence on Winegard Avenue in Avon Park. Jameel Markeith Holmes, 37, and Lydia Lanette Newberry, 36, will face identical charges of possession of a weapon/ammo by a convicted Florida convict, weapon offense, two counts each of drug trafficking- phenethylamines under 10 grams, marijuana possession under 20 grams and drug equipment possession.
The Sheriff’s Office report said deputies arrived at the Winegard Avenue home after a narcotics investigation led them there. Deputies waited to detain the suspects until they left the home as a safety precaution, the report said.
Deputies found mail to both the suspects with the home’s address on it and they determined the pair were the only inhabitants. A search of the residence turned up a loaded semi-automatic handgun, several baggies with pills, and cannabis.
The equipment that deputies reported finding included sandwich baggies and a digital scale along with other items “that would be mixed with narcotics for sales.”
Holmes and Newberry were taken to Highlands County Jail and have since bonded out.