HAINES CITY — The Avon Park Red Devils Pee Wee Youth Football team (10-1) advances to the Mid Florida Football Cheer Conference (MFFCC) Super Bowl game after defeating the Central Florida Saints (9-3) on Saturday in Haines City 19-0 in the Division 2 Championship Game.
The Pee Wee Red Devils entered the field energetic through a cloud of red smoke, but it was the Saints who were intent on setting the tone early as they started the game at their own 49 yard line and drove methodically down the field mixing in a couple of pass plays for 30 yards with the running game to reach the Avon Park 12.
The Red Devil defense stiffened, stopping a run for a loss of seven yards and a sack for a six-yard loss. Two run plays got the Saints to the 9 yard line, seven yards short and a turnover on downs as the Red Devils kept Central Florida off the scoreboard.
Starting from their own 9, Avon Park flipped the field position around with runs of 16 and 21 by Jordan Williams and a 20-yard run by Jhamariae Cleveland before losing the ball on a fumble at the Saints’ 28 yard line.
Then the rest of the first half was hard hitting defense as Central Florida lost a fumble, both teams turned the ball over on downs, Avon Park’s Cleveland intercepted a Saint pass, then Avon Park lost another fumble as both teams went into the half in a scoreless tie.
The second half started much how the first half ended as both offenses sputtered under the opposing pressure of the defenses.
Then Avon Park caught lightning with less than five minutes in the third quarter as Cleveland broke through the middle of the line on a run play and sprinted past the Saint’s secondary for a 57-yard touchdown run that gave the Red Devils a 6-0 lead.
The Saints tried to answer on their next drive, moving the ball to Avon Park’s 31 before the Red Devil’s Sergio Duran intercepted a pass to thwart the Saints drive and give the Red Devils the ball back at the 19.
With the momentum shifting to the Red Devils, Cleveland would strike again three plays later with a 76-yard touchdown run to start the fourth quarter on a sweep to the left and cutting back to the right side of the field through Central Florida’s secondary to put the Red Devil’s up 13-0 after Yabriel Rodriquez’s extra-point conversion.
Cleveland scored once more to put the game out of reach with a 1:20 left on a 41-yard run as the Red Devils won the game 19-0.
Cleveland rushed for 198 yards on 10 carries and three touchdowns and Williams rushed for 47 yards on five carries as the Red Devils rushed for a total of 284 yards on 24 carries.
The Avon Park defense held the Saints to 97 rushing yards on 28 carries and 119 total yards.
The Red Devils will play Plant City for the championship.