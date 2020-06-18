NEW YORK, NY — Richie’s Spirit Foundation is proud to announce Hassan Javed of Avon Park High School as the Honorable Mention recipient of the 12th annual Richie’s Spirit Foundation Significant Challenge College Scholarship. The $500 prize will go towards Javed’s studies at Columbia University this fall.
Javed shares in his award-winning essay about his feelings of isolation in the aftermath of his parents’ divorce, and working to support his family during financial insecurity. Javed’s story, though, is one of passion, curiosity, and service. Javed founded a peer-to-peer mentorship program to increase graduation rates at his high school in Avon Park.
“As a first-generation, low-income student, I had to rely on guidance from my teachers and advisors to succeed in my education and extracurriculars,” writes Javed, “So, I became passionate to help others succeed in their education. I strived to empower students of all backgrounds by developing Red Devil Buddies peer-to-peer mentoring in my junior year.”
Motivated by his family’s experiences, Javed is driven to improve the economic, political, and social forces that impact individuals. “Hassan’s servant leadership mindset is what truly sets him apart from his fellow peers,” shares a teacher of Javed’s, Michael Scofield, “Hassan sees the bigger picture and is able to connect these global issues to his personal values and mission, which will be a benefit to the world’s long-term health and success.” Javed will be studying economics and political science at Columbia University.
The scholarship, named after Richie Herskowitz, the youngest cystic fibrosis patient to receive a double-lung transplant, is awarded to graduating high school seniors who demonstrate leadership, character, initiative in school and community affairs and merit academic achievement.
A panel of judges from around the country selected Maggie Conlon as the second place recipient from over 1,800 applicants. To learn more about Richie’s Spirit Foundation and its mission to promote organ donation, please visit www.richiesspirit.org.