Trump FBI

Kash Patel, former chief of staff for President Donald Trump, speaks at a rally in Minden, Nev., Oct. 8, 2022. Patel who has said he was present as Trump declassified broad categories of materials appeared before a federal grand jury Thursday, Nov. 4, after being given immunity for his testimony, according to a person familiar with the matter.

 JOSE LOUIS VILLEGAS/AP FILE PHOTO

WASHINGTON — An aide to former President Donald Trump who has said he was present as Trump declassified broad categories of materials has appeared before a federal grand jury after being given immunity for his testimony, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Kash Patel appeared Thursday after the Justice Departmen t agreed to grant him immunity from prosecution for his testimony and after a federal judge in Washington entered a sealed order to that effect.

