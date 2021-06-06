AVON PARK – Over 50 kids and children signed up for the first ever Avon Park Wet (Red) Devils swim camp this past week, exceeding expectations of Avon Park’s Swimming Head Coach Tracy Lee.
“We wanted to bring more in the community,” said Lee “Covid kept us from doing it last year, so this year we decided to give it a try.”
Lee noted that she was hoping for 50 kids, planning for 75 and was very pleased for the first year turnout.
“We have 53 kids and 21 of our 27 members of our swim team are volunteering” added Lee “so this is a great opportunity for the kids to get out and play.”
The camp was held Monday through Friday with kids showing up at 8 am and concluding at noon every day.
At this time, there are no plans to add additional camps throughout the summer.
“One is good” said Avon Park Swim Coach Mary Claire Chester “there have been questions about multiple camps, but we do run lessons and our club team during the summer, so one is good because we can do that before our lessons and swim club start.”
“This is something that we all wanted to do” noted Chester “she (Lee) presented to all the coaches and we presented it to Mr. Farless and got the go ahead.”
Lee also pointed out the benefits of the swim camp in terms of the high school students that volunteered.
“Our high school swimmers, their leadership roles and the responsibility they assumed” observed Lee “that they are playing with the kids, having a good time and within themselves bonding together for the next season.”
Chester, who is now in her third year coaching the swim team stated it was gratifying is kids that may be shy about swimming enjoy it so much they want to come back.
She told the story of the parent who said her son loves coming. He can’t get out of bed any day for school, but when they wake him up for swim camp, he is up instantly.
“The more they come out, the better they get” added Chester “they get better techniques and join swim club and possibly join the team in high school. It is a chain reaction and the coolest reaction I have ever seen.”
Lessons are Monday through Friday 9am – noon for $30 a week and open swim for kids is 1pm – 4pm Monday through Friday for $2.50 a kid starting on Monday. Signup can be done at the Avon Park pool.