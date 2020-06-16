AVON PARK — Chyenne Short, 19, is an all-American girl next door. After graduating from Avon Park High School last year, she began attending South Florida State College and got her first job at Chili’s restaurant and was looking forward to getting her driver’s license. She seemed to have the world by its tail. That is until her world came to a screeching halt on Feb. 17 with an unexpected and unwelcome diagnosis of acute renal failure.
According to her father, Chris Short, there was very little warning. In December and January, Chyenne had some nausea but chalked it up to a new medication. Then on Feb. 17, Cheyenne told her father she was vomiting quite a bit but went on with her day. That afternoon, after still feeling poorly, Chris took her to the emergency room. The diagnosis has changed her life.
In the middle of a pandemic, many of the tests and care Chyenne would need was put on the “back burner” according to her father.
“This was a double whammy,” Chris said. “It turned her world upside down. She was devastated when she found out. At her age it doesn’t sink in. Right now she is hanging out alone. She is isolated because we have to keep her area of contact minimal.”
Before her kidney failure, Chyenne was a happy teenager with four sisters and two brothers, a stepmother and sang with the youth praise team at Union Church in Avon Park and also mentored other young ladies. She cannot do any of that right now as she cannot take a chance on being infected with COVID-19 or anything else.
Chyenne could not talk to the Highlands News-Sun as she was undergoing treatment. She travels between Ft. Myers, Gainesville and Miami for different treatments. Chyenne sits through dialysis three days a week for four hours. She will have to have a biopsy on the one kidney that can be located with imaging. Chris said there is a mass on that kidney that could be cancerous. The hope is to get Chyenne onto a transplant list.
Chris has been unable to work throughout the pandemic because of the risk of bringing home germs to his daughter. Chyenne’s stepmother works from home. The family has insurance but the deductibles and co-pays have been crippling. The transplant surgery is estimated at $100,000.
“This has been a severe financial burden,” Chris said.
An account for Chyenne’s transplant and health care has been set up at Wells Fargo bank. Anyone wishing to contribute can go into any branch and tell the teller they want to contribute to Chyenne’s account.