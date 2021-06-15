AVON PARK — Parents and fans of the hometown team had plenty to cheer about Sunday afternoon and evening.
Avon Park’s AA/Coach Pitch all-stars defeated Okeechobee 6-2 while the city’s Tee-ball all-stars took down Okeechobee American on a walk-off 36-35 as both teams earned their respective District 8 crowns. Both teams advance to their state tournaments with Tee-ball playing in Frostproof starting June 26 while AA/Coach Pitch heads to Marianna on July 10.
Avon Park AA, the designated visitor, grabbed the lead early in the first inning. A one-out double by Clay Germaine put him in prime position to score off Joe Jackson’s two-out single for a 1-0 lead. It kept Okeechobee off the board in the first thanks to a double play with one out.
Third baseman Kyler Doughty fielded a fly out to retire an Okeechobee hitter and fired over to first baseman Duke Galimba for the inning-ending twin killing.
Ethan Harrison then singled with one out in the second and a double by right fielder Joaquin Muniz plated another run and doubled the lead 2-0. After a shutout bottom of the second, Avon Park really extended the lead in the third.
Macoy Pollitt and Germaine led off the third with back-to-back singles followed by a Doughty double and a Jackson single to score three more runs. A double by Griffin Troy then scored Jackson to make it 6-0 through 2.5 innings.
Okeechobee got a run back in the bottom of the third but Avon Park limited the damage thanks to a pair of putouts by Troy at pitcher and Germaine at second. It did get another run across in the fourth thanks to a leadoff single and a two-out double. But a 7-6-5 putout on the basepaths ended any potential of a two-out rally.
Avon Park needed those big plays because the offense couldn’t do much in the later innings to build the lead as Okeechobee made its fair share of slick plays too. In the fifth, third baseman Robert Claxton made a diving save on a Germaine grounder for a 5-3 putout for the first out. Then two different outfielders ranged over at full speed to catch a pair of flyouts.
Okeechobee threatened in the bottom of the fifth with two runners on and two outs after a fielder’s choice at second and a single. But another great play by the Avon Park infield kept any runs from scoring as Germaine leapt into the air to secure a line drive out for the final out of the inning.
Pollitt got the first out of the bottom of the sixth with a rocket from deep in the hole at shortstop over to Galimba. After a single and a strikeout, Doughty fielded a groundball and tossed over to Germaine at second for the final out and the District 8 title.
Avon Park AA ended the tournament without dropping a single game. According to coach Blake Germaine, the key to that run was the team’s defense.
“We only gave up five runs total the whole tournament,” he said. “I think that was an awesome job. They did a great job defensively. We knew that going into it that our defense was strong, and we just knew our bats will end up showing up. They haven’t shown up quite like they’re capable of, but they will.”
He said the team’s a special group of kids. They saw the AAA team win their tournament just prior to the AA game. Germaine believes it gave them a confidence boost going into it and some reassurance they can play with anybody.
Now they head to Marianna in July for the state tournament. Winning on your home turf is different from winning it all the way across the state. But Germaine thinks they’ll be ready.
“We have some kids that play a lot of baseball,” he said. “I think going to a different area they’re still going to be good. We’ll play a couple scrimmage games, probably with some people, we’ll get out here and practice a few days a week and we’ll be ready to go in a month.”
During AA’s game, Avon Park Tee-ball was locked in a high-scoring showdown with Okeechobee’s American Division team. Both squads traded big innings throughout the matchup. Okeechobee American started the game with a six-run first inning followed by an eight-run second but Avon Park responded each time with a seven-run frame.
Avon Park led 18-15 through three innings. But a huge fourth by Okeechobee gave it the lead as they put up eight runs to make it 23-18. Avon Park retaliated with a nine-run performance as each batter reached base and all but one scored before the 10 batters rule came into effect.
After some more back and forth, Avon Park found itself leading 35-30 in top of the sixth. It started off promising with a 6-4 putout for the first out. But Okeechobee scored three more before the second out was recorded. And with two outs, a clutch hit scored two baserunners to tie the game 35-35 going into the sixth.
Kaeley Cunningham led off the bottom of the sixth with a single. Then Jaden Hilton smacked a single into the Okeechobee outfield which allowed for Cunningham to jet around the bases for winning run and a walk-off victory.
Coach Jason King was confident his team would produce in that moment too. He knew the top of the order was due up and it would bring across the one run it needed for the win.
A win that happened in Avon Park’s own backyard at the Durrah Martin Baseball Complex with hometown fans galore.
“It’s amazing,” King said about winning the title at home. “If you think about it, Tee-ball, you don’t see that much of it. But now you do. Now everybody’s out here and the stands are filled up. It was great.”
His team only has to travel about 12 miles north for the state tournament in Frostproof. Something like that can really add to a team’s comfort level and gives fans a better chance to cheer on the team.
“I think we’re going to have a good head start,” King said.
With those two wins, Avon Park took three of the four District 8 titles over the weekend as AAA downed Lake Placid and the Ozone team suffered a 13-0 loss to Okeechobee in the championship round. Despite that, Ozone still advances to state in Sebring on July 10 by finishing first in its division.