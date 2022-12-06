MULBERRY – The Avon Park Red Devil wrestling team finished strong at the Mulberry Wrestling Tournament on Saturday. Missing three of their starting wrestlers, the Red Devils fell short in their first three team meets before winning the last two to end the day on a positive note.
“I thought we did well,” said Avon Park Head Coach James Bland. “We were missing a few starters and we were close enough those first three matches that we could have won at least four if not all five today. Still, I am happy with how we did and how we finished today.”
Avon Park lost to Mulberry 39-34, Celebration 36-29 and Haines City 54-30. They finished with a 30-27 win over Kathleen and a 42-30 victory over Sebring.
In the loss to Haines City, Kurtavious Terrell won his match by pin in the second round, Zackery Wells won by pin in the first round, Alexander Noman won by pin in the first round and Jerclarion Hilton won by pinfall in the third round.
In the win over Kathleen, Zackery Wells won by first-round pin, Kahle Bruce won by first-round pin, Alexander Noman won by first-round pin, Jerclarion Hilton won by pinfall in the second round and Michael Bonanno won by pinfall in the first round.
In the Red Devils’ win over Sebring, Kurtavious Terrell won by first round pin, Zackery Wells won in the third round by pinfall, John Jones won in the second round round by pinfall as well as Alexander Noman. Jerclarion Hilton and Michael Bonanno both won in the first round by pinfall.
Avon Park wrestling will be busy the next few weeks for the holiday break as they will be in the JV Tournament at Lake Region on December 10, they will host Labelle on Monday, Dec. 12 and be in the Polk County Duels starting on Friday, Dec.16 and ending on Saturday, Dec. 17.