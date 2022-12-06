MULBERRY – The Avon Park Red Devil wrestling team finished strong at the Mulberry Wrestling Tournament on Saturday. Missing three of their starting wrestlers, the Red Devils fell short in their first three team meets before winning the last two to end the day on a positive note.

“I thought we did well,” said Avon Park Head Coach James Bland. “We were missing a few starters and we were close enough those first three matches that we could have won at least four if not all five today. Still, I am happy with how we did and how we finished today.”

