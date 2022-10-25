FROSTPROOF — On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Avon Park Red Devils Youth Football League teams played their final games of the season against the Frostproof Bulldogs at the Faris Brannen Stadium in Frostproof. After the final games of the season, the Avon Park Red Devils secured playoff spots in all divisions from Flag to Senior.

The Flag team ended their season with an 8-2 record and are first in their division after a dominating win of 42-7 over the Bulldogs. Legend Duran (7), started the events of the day with a 10-yard run and Noah Wilson (9) was able to take the ball in for a touchdown putting the Red Devils on the board. The extra-point gave the Red Devils a 7-0 lead six minutes into the game.

