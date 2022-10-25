FROSTPROOF — On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Avon Park Red Devils Youth Football League teams played their final games of the season against the Frostproof Bulldogs at the Faris Brannen Stadium in Frostproof. After the final games of the season, the Avon Park Red Devils secured playoff spots in all divisions from Flag to Senior.
The Flag team ended their season with an 8-2 record and are first in their division after a dominating win of 42-7 over the Bulldogs. Legend Duran (7), started the events of the day with a 10-yard run and Noah Wilson (9) was able to take the ball in for a touchdown putting the Red Devils on the board. The extra-point gave the Red Devils a 7-0 lead six minutes into the game.
Vince Perry (2) scored the second touchdown of the game and Jayden Jones (10) scored an additional two points bringing the Red Devils to a 15-0 lead. The Frostproof Bulldogs tried moving the ball down the field before the half, but were unsuccessful, mostly due to the skills of Nikko Dawson (12), who held the line.
The play of the game goes to Jayden Jones (10) who ran the ball 70 yards and took it in for a touchdown just before the half, bringing the score to 21-0 at halftime. The Avon Park Flag team overpowered the Bulldogs in the second half, starting out with a 20-yard run by Carlton Thomas III (3) and a touchdown by Ji Robertson (23).
Wilson caught a perfect pass by Jones and ran it in for a touchdown, the Red Devils were able to get the conversion for an additional 2 points bringing the score to 29-0. With possession of the ball the Frostproof Bulldogs were able to score, getting them on the board with seven points.
The Frostproof touchdown didn’t affect the tenacity of the Red Devils. Thomas took the ball in for the sixth touchdown of the game bringing the score to 35-7. Frostproof was caught off guard when Wilson caught another flawless pass and ran it in for his second touchdown of the game making the score 40-7. Zaiden Jones (21), scored the 2-point conversion bringing the score to 42-7, just before the end of the game leaving the final score 42-7.
The Mighty Mite division ended their season with a win over the Frostproof Bulldogs of 27-0, bringing their record to 6-4. The Pee Wee team also won their game with a score of the 7-0, making their record 5-4 for the season. Juniors played the last game of the day but ultimately lost to the Bulldogs with a score of 33-32. The Seniors did not play, however they ended their season with a 8-1 record.