AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils Junior Youth Football team improved to 5-0 on the season with a dominating 33-7 win over the Lakeland Lumberjacks on Saturday at Memorial Field in Avon Park.
Tied for most of the first quarter, Avon Park scored with 1:09 left on a fumble recovery in the end zone by Jayden Rosado to put the Red Devils up 6-0.
From that point on, it was all Avon Park as Jhamariae Cleveland scored on a 32-yard sweep to the left, dodging and breaking tackles down the sideline to score the touchdown with 6:48 left in the second quarter. Bryce Frederick ran in the extra point conversion as the Red Devils increased their lead to 13-0.
With 2:47 left in the half, Cleveland intercepted a Lakeland pass and returned it to the Lumberjacks’ 17 yard line. Two plays later, Taevon Pittman swept around the left side for a 17-yard touchdown run that extended the Red Devils’ lead to 19-0.
Bad snaps plagued the Lumberjacks throughout the game and would again before the half on their next possession. With a snap over the quarterback’s head, Jayden Rosado scored his second defensive touchdown of the game when he scooped up the ball and ran 30 yards to the end zone with 1:21 left in the half. Tyshon Jones converted the extra-point on a run play to give the Red Devils’ a 26-0 lead going into the half.
The Red Devils recovered the second kickoff after it was muffed by the Lumberjacks. With the running clock instituted, Avon Park used up the entire third quarter before scoring as time ran out on a 5-yard run by Malcolm McKenzie and the extra-point converted by Cleveland as the Red Devils held a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Lakeland scored on the kickoff return to start the fourth quarter to make the final score 33-7.
Avon Park and Lakeland only played three games on Saturday with Avon Park winning all three. To go with the Juniors victory, the Flag team won 29-14 and the Pee Wee team pulled out some late game heroics to walk away with a 13-12 win.
The Avon Park Youth Football league will be home again next Saturday as they face the Central Florida Stallions at Memorial Stadium.