AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils Junior Youth Football team improved to 5-0 on the season with a dominating 33-7 win over the Lakeland Lumberjacks on Saturday at Memorial Field in Avon Park.

Tied for most of the first quarter, Avon Park scored with 1:09 left on a fumble recovery in the end zone by Jayden Rosado to put the Red Devils up 6-0.

