AVON PARK — The Avon Park Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring two holiday season community events in November and December of 2021.
The 2021 APCC Christmas Parade will start at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29. Entry fees are $35 for non-profit organizations and $45 for all others. Download applications at www.theapcc.net.
The annual APCC Christmas in the Park in Donaldson Park will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13. This event is free and spotlights both schools and local choirs and allows the community to experience and share the beautiful holiday music these choirs and band instructors have worked so hard on preparing. The event spotlights local choir talents from Avon Elementary, Park Elementary and Memorial Elementary schools, Avon Park Middle School, Avon Park Grenadier Band, and other community music groups.
Please call the chamber office at 863-453-3350 with any questions.