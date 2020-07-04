AVON PARK — Until recently, Avon Park Correctional Institution, one of 145 facilities operated by the Florida Department of Corrections, seemed to have avoided the serious COVID-19 outbreaks that have occurred at at least eight other prisons across the state.
Then, on June 26, APCI reported that three inmates and two staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. That led APCI to conduct facility-wide testing of inmates and staff, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
“APCI is the only state-operated correctional institution in Highlands County. It houses approximately 1,560 adult male offenders, including about 480 inmates in its work camp, at any one time. It has a mix of security levels, including minimum, medium and close security. The inmates live in one of six dorms,” FDC Director of Communications Michelle Glady said.
The facility, which has an Avon Park address, is actually located in Polk County.
FDC statistics are updated daily and are a snapshot of the situation at the time information is reported. As of July 1, facility-wide testing of APCI inmates for COVID-19 had resulted in 105 positive test results and 1,083 negative test results, plus 366 test results that are still pending. Four staff members also have tested positive.
Inmates with COVID-19 symptoms, exposures, and/or positive test results are placed into different categories of care.
A total of 829 inmates are currently in medical quarantine. These are inmates who have had close contact with a person who has tested positive or has exhibited symptoms of an infectious illness. These inmates have been separated to determine whether they will develop symptoms.
“An entire dorm may be placed in medical quarantine, if the numbers warrant it. That way, inmates are separated from the general population and take their meals within their own housing unit,” Glady said.
“The majority of dorms have a large open room with bunkbeds and sitting areas. Generally, recreation, phone, and canteen services continue to be offered in the dorms during medical quarantine.”
FDC’s Office of Health Services monitors the inmates in medical quarantine closely. The inmates receive temperature checks twice a day for signs of fever. If an inmate begins experiencing symptoms indicative of COVID-19, the inmate is placed in medical isolation. A positive test result further confirms the need for medical isolation.
An FDC clinician manages the inmate’s care and assesses his needs as the care plan evolves.
Sometimes that care plan necessitates the use of FDC medical facilities. These facilities are more extensive and complete than an outside general practitioner’s facility and include an infirmary, hospital, pharmacy, and in-patient care units, according to Glady.
Besides medical quarantine and medical isolation, FDC has another type of quarantine, called security quarantine. It is used for inmates who were recently transferred to APCI, generally from an outside court or another correctional facility.
The inmates do not show any symptoms of COVID-19, but they are monitored by medical staff as a precautionary measure. At the conclusion of the quarantine, usually two weeks, they are moved into the general population. Right now, there are two inmates in security quarantine.
APCI has protocols in place to lower the chances that staff and inmates will contract the virus and will transmit it to others. The protocols include the following:
- All employees and contractors are subject to daily temperature checks and screening procedures before being allowed to enter APCI. If a staff member or contractor fails screening, he or she is denied access to the correctional institution and must show documentation from a medical professional that he or she has been cleared before being allowed to return to work.
- Vendors are subjected to the same temperature checks and screenings as employees. If a vendor fails screening, he cannot enter the APCI facility.
- All staff members and inmates are required to wear face coverings. FDC inmates have manufactured more than 300,000 of these.
- All APCI programs and services – including academic education, career and technical education, substance use treatment, and chaplaincy services – have been modified to enable social distancing or to allow inmates to participate in these programs within their own housing units.
Dining, recreational activities, and social mixing also have been adjusted, so that inmates take part within their dorms.
APCI and other FDC institutions have suspended visitation at all correctional institutions statewide since March 11. The decision to reinstate normal visitation will be evaluated in consultation with public health experts on July 15. Inmates continue to have access to their loved ones through mail, phone calls, and video visitation.
APCI is using additional measures to clean and disinfect the facility and reminding staff, inmates, and others to use everyday preventive actions, such as washing hands, avoiding touching their eyes, nose, and mouth, and covering their coughs, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
FDC works with the Florida Division of Emergency Management (DEM) and Florida Department of Health (DOH) to insure that APCI and other FDC facilities have an adequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) to immediately address any potential COVID-19 exposures.