AVON PARK — Friday’s Avon Park High School Class of 2022 graduation included a moment of silence for the children and teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas.
Other than that, parents, students, faculty and Highlands County school officials celebrated joyfully turning another group of students into alumni.
“Yes, your babies are all grown up,” Landon James Cox told parents in his commencement address. To his fellow graduates, he said, “Your standing here today shows you have beaten the odds set for our graduating class.”
The odds had additional challenges. As Nachalee Pough Alequin said in her recollections of the class history, that March 19, 2020, stopped everything short. Initially thankful for two weeks of Spring Break, she said the online schooling that followed “was the worst.”
People started up small businesses selling masks, she said; then after runs on stores, selling toilet paper.
“Highlands Virtual School became the most populous school in the whole district,” Alequin said.
Before they knew it, it was senior year, Alequin said: “As normal as it could be.”
In his address, Cox said the challenge to his class is to make not just their town, state or nation a better place, but to make the world a better place: “A place where kindness is automatically given, and not earned.”
He said the kind of people they become would determine the world left behind for each other and future generations.
“Choose to love one another by understanding each other,” Cox said, “and choose to love one another despite your differences.”
He encouraged his classmates to remember that everyone deserves the right to be loved, and that they are loved by God.
“Everyone of you is unique and amazing,” Cox said. “Don’t ever let anyone take that truth away from you.”
After saying how proud he was to graduate with his classmates, he also said they had made an impact on his life, as they had each other and had on their teachers, just as their teachers had impacted them.
“Don’t forget about who you are or where you come from,” Cox said. “Be proud of who you are as an individual, but be even prouder of who you will become.”
Ariel Bethea sang the national anthem after an invocation by Alicia Perry and posting of the colors by members of the Air Force Jr. ROTC Color Guard. Both Principal Danielle Erwin and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brenda Longshore gave encouraging words.
The 2022 recipients of the Col. F. M. K. Bailey Medal were Alequin and Tariq Antonio Williams. Recipients of the School Board of Highlands County Citizenship Award were Addie Catherine Ferguson and Eric Hemchand Tularam.
Recipients of the Gwen Sanders Hill Scholastic Achievement Award, present at Friday’s ceremony were, in alphabetical order, Alyssa Shannen Bailey, Anthony Jerimiah Bright, Anaiya Lanae Elder, Grace Jane Fowler, Brillida Yadira Mendoza, Joshua Jose Regino and Razelle D. Temana.
Cox directed the moving of the tassels after diplomas were awarded, followed by a benediction by Hadley Jackson.
Friday night’s much-anticipated drawing for a white Nissan Rogue with Red-Devil red pin-striping, courtesy of Alan Jay Automotive Group, went to Jaheem Demario Dean West. He was the last graduate standing, aside from sibling Jakeem Antonio Dean West, after Don Elwell, director of Marketing and Public Relations at Alan Jay, had eliminated all hopefuls by gender and last name.
When Elwell asked where he’s going to college, Jaheem West said he’ll enroll in Polk State College to become a physical therapist.
When Elwell asked if he had transportation, West said no.
“Now you do,” Elwell said.
Alan Jay Wildstein, who sponsors the “Autos for A’s” program, said 80 seniors submitted 987 A’s this year, 300 more than last year’s graduates.
“I’m very proud of you,” Wildstein said.