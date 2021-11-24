After having read an article in the Highlands News-Sun regarding the Avon Park High School’s “Changing the World One Student at a Time” program, the Sebring Elks #1529 Board of Directors were extremely impressed. The two teachers who are working together to focus on social emotional learning (SEL) and positive behavioral interventions and supports (PBIS) are Allison Rapp and Bo Jackson.
Elk member Allison Rapp was invited to explain the program to the Board, stating that mental health and positive social behavior are as important as academic learning. Students are rewarded for positive actions as well as when a student goes above and beyond in making the world a better place.
There are several rewards for the students where they can spend their rewarded “BRed Bucks.” RED stands for respectful, engaged, and disciplined. Snacks and useful school tools can be bought as well as recreational time spent in the Red Zone recreational room. Pictured are Allison Rapp and Exalted Ruler Wainetta, who presented a $500 check to Avon Park High School, to help with the program. This presentation was done prior to the Lodge’s Charity Bingo.