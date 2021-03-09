SEBRING — Two people have put in to fill the vacant spot on the Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisors left by the passing of board member Joe Branson.
One applicant is Daniel Riccardo Paige Sr., a Florida attorney for 36 years and Sun ‘N Lake resident for seven years, along with this wife, Celia, who runs Divine Academy private school. The other is Beverly Phillips, a Sun ‘N Lake resident and golf club member for three years, has built four golf courses, three of which included real estate developments, and served as vice president of the International School of Golf.
Meanwhile, at last count, staff at Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District in Sebring had received almost 40 applications for the general manager’s position.
{strong style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Supervisors{/strong}
Currently, the board consists of three popularly-elected seats and two landowner seats. Branson’s seat was popularly-elected. All terms are for four years.
- Supervisor Raymond Brooks, also in a popularly-elected seat, was appointed to the board on Sept. 22, 2017, and has not come up for reelection yet.
- Supervisor Mike Gilpin, in a landowner seat, was appointed on Jan. 22, 2016, and won unopposed reelection on Jan. 24, 2020.
- Supervisor Craig Herrick was also elected to a landowner seat on Jan. 24, 2020.
- Supervisor Neal Hotelling, in a popularly-elected seat, was appointed on Dec. 14, 2018 and won’t stand for reelection until 2022.
General ManagerStaff members at Sun ‘N Lake Town Hall said Thursday that supervisors intend on March 19, at their regular meeting, to discuss several prospective applicants for the general manager position, in hopes of paring down the list.
Tanya Cannady, general manager of the district for 10 years, resigned last month to take a job with the county. She remained until Feb. 16 and then started as director of Highlands County Business Services.