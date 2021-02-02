I'd like to thank the writers and editors of the (Highlands) News-Sun who work to produce an excellent paper during these trying times. With diseases and political unrest all around us, it's good to read a variety of articles that keep us informed locally, nationally and statewide.
I especially appreciate the remembrance of the 5 victims of the SunTrust shooting and that the Viewpoints was blank except for their names. That was a dark day for our community.
Further thanks for publishing a wide range of opinions from readers. It can't be easy wading through shallow political tripe which fans volatility by its very nature. I am grateful for the writings which keep clear of such rants and which focus on upbeat experiences and opinions.
The free press has been under attack recently but I would rather live in a world with them than without. Sometimes you have to suffer through the bad to appreciate the good. The staff at the News-Sun excels and I hope others appreciate your efforts as I do.
Warren Pender
Sebring