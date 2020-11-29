Gratitude can be deﬁned as the quality of being thankful, readiness to show appreciation, and to return kindness. Gratitude is simply taking time to think about the positive things in your life rather than focusing on the negatives. As we approach Thanksgiving, I have been personally reflecting on gratitude, and I find myself appreciative for all the things around me for which I am thankful.
In times such as these, challenges and hardships consume many of our everyday thoughts, making it easy to lose sight of our many blessings. I am thankful for my family and friends, and my School Board of Highlands County family, whom I have the honor to serve each day. Over the last few months, I have visited schools, met with teachers and administrators, and had the opportunity to speak to parents throughout our community. I have heard and seen first-hand the challenges faced by staff, students and families, but I have also seen and heard the wide variety of creative teaching practices utilized by our schools and families to support our students. I am thankful for the dedication that I have witnessed in our teachers and staff and for the flexibility, patience and support of the families we serve.
For my most recent Superintendent’s Update video, I asked a few students to help me with my gratitude message. Kimber, a first-grader, shared that she was “thankful for her family and her dog, and everything in her house.” She is also grateful for her friends at school. Fourth-grader Harli shared that she feels thankful for her brothers, and her mother and father, and for having a nice teacher at school who teaches “a lot of fun stuff.” Finally, Carly, a first-grader, shared that she was thankful for being “good for her parents and being nice to her friends.”
These thoughts on thankfulness shared by the students resonated with me because they are most thankful for some of the simple but important things that surround many of us, yet we often overlook – family, friends and kindness.
I appreciate the students sharing their thoughts, and I am thankful to all of our teachers and staff who strive each day to meet the needs of the over 12,000 students we serve.
I also want to thank our families and community. Since March, parents have had much demanded of them. Just as they have had to work through navigating COVID-19 at home and in the workplace, we have had to adapt to seemingly ever-changing events in the school district. Parents and families have been patient and supportive, and I am grateful for that.
Recently a gentleman recognized and approached me at a local restaurant. He said hello and commented that I do not have an easy job. Thinking about the challenges, we have seen through COVID-19, the impact of hurricanes on schools during my first term, and the vast array of other challenges schools across the nation face, my initial thought was, “He’s right about that!” Upon reflection, however, I realized that, rather than focus on the obstacles, my thoughts should instead turn to gratitude for not having to face these issues alone. Despite the size of the tasks, none is insurmountable because of faith and the support of others. During the Thanksgiving holiday, as well as each day, I have made it a personal goal to maintain this positive attitude.
Having an attitude of gratitude does not cost money or take much time, but the benefits are enormous. I encourage you to jot down a few things you are thankful for and take a few minutes to share with others how grateful you are for them. I genuinely believe that acts of gratitude can help us through hectic times and bring us closer together as family, friends, and community as we move forward.
I wish you all a safe and happy Thanksgiving.
Thank you.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is superintendent of the Highlands County School District.