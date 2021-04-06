This past Thursday, I was honored to speak at the Child Abuse Prevention Month kickoff event in front of the Highlands County courthouse. April is Child Abuse Prevention month and is observed by wearing blue throughout the month. Specifically, I was asked to speak on ACEs, an acronym in the child advocacy realm that stands for “adverse childhood experiences.” The only experience with the acronym I had prior to this event was the writing strategy, which translates to “answer, cite and elaborate.” So, when my good friend and organizer of the event, Sarah Beth Rogers, asked me to speak, I had to do my research.
What I learned in the course of writing my speech was that Highlands County and its youth are at such a high risk. ACEs can be found in the form of a child witnessing the death of a family as a result of gang violence, the loss of a parent, or having a family member attempt to or successfully take their own lives. These can also be found in the environment around a child, such as living in a community with a high poverty rate or high gang violence.
What surprised me the most about the community risk factors listed by the Centers for Disease Control is that two are especially relevant to Highlands County. The first one is a community with a high poverty rate. Recent census studies show that 19.8% of Highlands County residents live in poverty and our school district has even qualified for a program that provides for every student to receive a free lunch due to the amount of kids who were already qualifying for free and reduced lunch. As the risk of poverty rises, so does the amount of ACEs and the lasting impact it has on children.
The second risk factor that I felt was relevant to our county was the lack of community activities for the youth. This is something that much of our older population does not fully understand, but I can testify to the fact that this is extremely relevant in our county. The younger population has constantly searched for things to do that were in safe, supervised and public areas. When they cannot find it, the risk that these teenagers will turn to illegal activities rises exponentially.
As dire as the situation might seem for Highlands County, the point of this column is not to make the situation seem completely terrible. Individually, we can each make a difference, but that means having to fully understand what April advocates for. We have to understand that we can be the mentor that many kids need to stay on the right track, we can support organizations that focus on preventing child abuse, and we can contact authorities if we see a child in a dangerous situation.
Most importantly, many people fail to appreciate the impact that listening can have on a child. At the event on Thursday, Melissa Blackman hit this point perfectly when she asked everyone to reflect on when they last listened to a kid with their heart. Many times, all a kid needs is a person to talk to for them to relieve some of the pressure on their shoulders. Not only do you connect with a kid, but in listening to them, you make them realize that they are not truly alone.
I strongly encourage each of my readers to do their research throughout the month about what child advocacy fully looks like and what they can do in all 12 months to prevent ACEs.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.