LAKE PLACID — The month of April had more traffic citations than warnings from Lake Placid Police Department for the first time. There is a big crack down on speeding in the tiny town going on.
LPPD Chief James Fansler said he was delivering on what the people called for ... traffic enforcement. He promised the traffic enforcement will continue. When people get their licenses, they understand the traffic laws and they should adhere to them.
Out of 193 traffic “contacts,” there were 131 citations given. Fansler said speeding is the biggest problem. Speeding accounted for 69 of the 131 tickets.
“We had someone doing 83 coming into town,” he said. “There’s no reason for that.”
He said people need to slow down and have consideration for others on the road. The chief said he is still seeing cell phones in the hands of drivers in school zones.
The traffic problems cannot be nailed down to a certain time of the day or night or day of the week. Fansler said they are writing the tickets at all times. There are specific areas in town that are worse than others though, especially on Tangerine Avenue to Heartland Boulevard. The speed limit is only 30 mph and Fansler said motorists are consistently driving those roads over 40 and 50 mph.
“Some people may complain about a speed trap,” he said, “but I don’t consider it a trap when the speed limit is posted.”
There were 37 various moving tickets: one ticket for the move over law, one citation for running a red light, 13 citations were for non-moving violations, seven criminal traffic citations were written and three driving under the influence (DUI).