Even though Highlands County has its share of talented wrestlers, getting to the Florida High School Athletic Association Wrestling Championships is no easy feat. But Avon Park’s Chance Larsen was up to the task, as he placed third in the Class 1A-Region 3 tournament at 285 pounds to move to the biggest stage in Florida high school wrestling. He was the only Highlands County wrestler to do so.
“I wish our county had some more wrestlers but I’m going to do my best to go and compete and represent the county,” Larsen said.
Larsen is no stranger to the state tournament, having made it last year, and he believes that will help him when action begins today at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee.
“I think it helps a lot,” he said. “It’s the biggest tournament in the state and the first time I was very nervous.”
Before you get to regionals you have to compete in districts and to say Larsen dominated the competition in the Class 1A-District 11 tournament would be an understatement.
Larsen won his first match by pin in just 34 seconds. His second match ended the same way, as he scored another first-round pin, taking just 1:29 to dispose of Tenoroc’s Manaseh Ripert.
On the other end of the bracket, Mulberry’s Joquorius Taylor was also dominating the competition, winning his first two matches in 50 seconds or less. But Larsen dominated the championship match and it ended the same way his other two matches did — a victory by a first-round pin, as he won in 1:48.
At regionals, Larsen won his first match by pin in the first round and scored a second-round pin in his next match to set-up a match against Carrollwood Day’s Desmond Mamudi — a physical beast who signed a football scholarship with Virginia Tech — and Larsen gave a solid showing in a 14-7 loss. Mamudi went on to become regional champion and won all of his other matches at the tournament — including the title match — with first-round pins.
Facing elimination in his next match, Larsen punched his ticket for state with a first-round pin against Lakewood’s Jacquez McCrea. That put him in the third-place match against LaBelle’s Justin Connell, where Larsen came away with a 4-3 victory.
“The kid had beat me last year in the semifinals,” Larsen said. “I felt I was in control most of the match.”
Finishing third means Larsen will have a first-round match against a regional runner-up, while fourth-place finishers begin with a match against one of the regional champions.
“It’s very big, it helps me out in my brackets,” Larsen said.
Larsen left for the tournament on Thursday to arrive for the traditional ‘roll-arounds,’ where wrestlers get a chance to see the mats placed on the area and take part in some ‘warm-up’ type of wrestling against each other.
Larsen said he wanted to thank his parents, coaches and those who helped him along the way and he was looking forward to competing against the best the state has to offer.
Matches begin at 10 a.m. today.