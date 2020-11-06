SEBRING — On Tuesday, county commissioners passed a resolution in support of a pilot program that might help deal with invasive aquatic plants in a way that takes nutrients out of Florida’s freshwater systems.
Ultimately, it’s expected to help Lake Okeechobee, the Everglades and the entire South Florida Water Management District to improve water quality.
Mike Elfenbein, Florida conservationist, said he’s worked with projects to improve water quality projects, including the Everglades. He introduced Nick Szabo, founder of a new company, AguaCulture, who said his company can take the invasive plant out of the water and use it as a fertilizer for agriculture.
Szabo, who grew up on a hog farm in Ontario, Canada, said he started in the fertilizer field by making a machine that could suck up the muck left by large livestock operations and then selling manure-based fertilizer to crop farmers.
In the late 1970’s, he said, NASA discovered water hyacinths could clean water and many municipal sewage utilities placed the plants in sewage lagoons along with many chemicals to bring wastewater to drinking standards.
Algae also has this same ability, which is one of the reasons why nutrient runoff from septic systems and agricultural operations has been linked to algal blooms.
Mechanical harvesting or clearing of algae and water hyacinths is cumbersome and inefficient, he said, and there’s no good system for handling the cleared vegetation once it’s out of the water. Most of the time, the plants were left on the side of the bank, and the nutrients in them would simply runoff back into the river or lake, and then create more aquatic vegetation.
Managing hydrilla, algae and water hyacinths, right now, is done with toxic chemicals, which further degrades the freshwater bodies and increases algal blooms even more. Spraying weeds causes them to die and sink to the bottom, he said, where they decompose and use up all the oxygen in the water.
“Our solution is just to close the loop,” Szabo said.
That involves harvesting the product, liquefying it, applying it to native grass, harvesting the grass and selling it as hay.
First, Szabo proposes using a new type of harvester mounted on airboats along with a liquefier mounted on the air boat to then pump the liquefied plants to shore by use of a long hose, which his company has patented.
His Louisiana-built airboats allow his crews to get as close to shore as needed to get the plants out, he said.
Once it’s ashore in tanks and carted off, the liquefied plants are applied as a “soil amendment” for native grass, which can be harvested and sold as hay, taking the nutrients away from the watershed.
It can be taken as far away as needed to provide hay for regions that are short of rain to grow their own, he said.
Because the grass grows quickly, a series of fields can be rotated for spreading and harvesting, constantly providing a place to remove phosphorus and other nutrients from the region.
He said it’s a better system than conventional harvesters that must haul the plants to shore or place them on a barge to be shuttled to shore.
Szabo said harvesting operations then spend a lot of time just traveling, spending more time shuttling than harvesting. The hose eliminates that by unwinding as the boat goes further from land.
In answer to a question from Commissioner Arlene Tuck about what counties have lent support, Elfenbein said the company was to receive a grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection on Oct. 1 to start the project. State budget issues, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, have pushed back that award.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Army Corps of Engineers and the South Florida Water Management District have sponsored this, Elfenbein said.
“I’m not a political person, but I’ve learned in my years and my experience that these issues and resolving them is very much political,” Elfenbein said.
Getting support at the local level starts with good political support at the local level, Elfenbein said.
Other counties that have supported this proposal, he said, include Collier, Glades, Hendry, Osceola, and St. Lucie counties, as well as Fort Myers and Clewiston.
They want to get support from all 16 counties in the water management district.
Beth Degnan of Highlands Park Estates, an avid angler, said those who fish like the weeds. Szabo agreed.
Anglers had asked them not to touch the very weeds they intend to harvest, but as a compromise, he’s been asked and agreed to make edges and pathways through the weeds, where fish will likely gather.