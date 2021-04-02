AR-style weapons not needed in home defense
In you’re March 29, 2021 edition there was a cartoon showing a young girl in bed with a dead intruder hanging halfway through the window and the father holding a military style AR assault rife.
The caption was (the little girl) “Daddy if the Democrats take our guns how would you have saved my life.” (The dad) “ I don’t know you will have to ask them that question.”
To be clear the Democrats have never proposed taking away everyone’s guns and you don’t need an AR-style weapon to defend your home from a intruder.
Maybe you should print a cartoon with a large pile of bodies and a little girl in tears asking her dad if the Republicans had not lifted the ban on assault-style weapons would mommy still be alive?
Joe Roberson
Sebring