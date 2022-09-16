SEBRING — Emergency responders found themselves rolling out onto Arbuckle Creek Road twice between mid-morning and mid-afternoon Wednesday.
In both cases, fortunately, no one was seriously injured. Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported that those hurt had minor injuries and were treated by Highlands County Fire Rescue as a precaution.
The most concerning incident involved a white customized passenger van and a recumbent cyclist at approximately 12:45 p.m., both westbound on Arbuckle Creek Road on approach to Maxcy Road.
FHP stated that the two bumped, rolling the three-wheeled cycle into the grass swale, twisting the back and left tire rims in the process. The FHP trooper on scene reported the rider had “scrapes and bruises,” but was otherwise stable.
Damage to the van consisted of the right running board/passenger step getting ripped off at the rear mount.
Arbuckle Creek Road does not have bike lanes or wide, paved shoulders. When asked about citations, the trooper said no charges were pending at this time.
Highlands County sheriff’s deputies loaded the bike into the back of an agency pickup and emergency vehicles soon cleared the area.
The same was true of a single-car crash at 10:44 a.m. in the 1500 block of Arbuckle Creek Road, between State Road 17 and Basket Lake Road.
In that case, a white Mercedes ML350 SUV apparently lost control while eastbound, hit a county-issued recycling bin, dropping it on the north side of the road, and swerving into a mailbox and hedge on the south side of the road.
HCFR medical units were on scene to provide medical attention. An FHP trooper said that the driver had no serious injuries.