SEBRING — Circle Park and much of the downtown area was awash in color on Monday. The Ridge Area Arc’s CEO Kathleen Border and Director of Development Donna Scherlacher “scarf bombed” the park to celebrate March being Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.
In 1987, President Ronald Reagen declared March as the month to dedicate to creating opportunities and encouraging those with developmental disabilities to live full and productive lives. The Highlands County Board of County Commission echoed the sentiment when it declared March as Development Disabilities Awareness on a local level.
With permission from the city, the ladies tied scarves to tables, light poles, and even the old clock. The scarves had tags explaining their purpose; taking a scarf means committing to advocate for those with developmental disabilities. The tags ask the scarf recipients to take selfie pictures of themselves wearing the scarves and post them to social media with the tags of @RidgeAreaArc, #RidgeAreaArc and #Ddaware2021.
“It’s a visual event to raise awareness,” Border said. “We want to raise awareness for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. We have been doing it for a couple of years. Everyone can anticipate seeing it in March. It’s a fun event for a great cause.”
Border said the scarves come from community donations and friends of the Arc and board members who pick them up when they are out shopping. In addition, some are sewn and even knitted for the event. The Arc collects them all year in order to scarf bomb all three municipalities in the county. Sebring was the first city to get a brush of color; Avon Park and Lake Placid will soon follow, Sherlacher said.
Arc is responsible for picking up any leftover scarves but Border said they have never had to, because they are always gone.
Border said people will always think of the Arc when they wear the scarves and said they want “life-long advocates” for those with the disabilities.