SEBRING — The white van pulled up to the new “Garden of Hope” community garden at Emmanuel United Church of Christ and several people got out and were ready for business! Members of the Ridge ARC brought their enthusiasm and determination to grow their own food, and soon they were happily measuring, digging in the dirt, planting and watering the soil.
For the past two weeks, they have come and watched their efforts progress. They have even put up little signposts in the garden identifying the seeds planted there. Needless to say, seeing their joy and pride at working in this special garden caused a big smile on the face of Pastor George Miller.