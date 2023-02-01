LAKE PLACID — On Dec. 19, 2022, 21 determined birders awoke well before dawn and journeyed forth in search of every bird they could find; this was the start of the 34th annual Lake Placid Christmas Bird Count. The enthusiastic birders set out to spot as many species of bird as they could, and count every individual of each species, within a 7.5-mile radius circle, the center of which is near downtown Lake Placid. Nine different teams covered as much of the area as possible, driving back roads, slogging through wetlands, scanning lakes, peering into treetops, and listening with their keen ears.

The count has been on a two-year hiatus, largely due to the pandemic and participant turnover. Emily Angell, Archbold research assistant, decided to start it up again. “The Lake Placid Count was started in 1987 by Dr. Glenn Woolfenden, former Archbold Avian Ecology Director. I’ve participated in this count in the past and thought it would be a shame to let it go by the wayside. It used to be one of the highest inland counts east of the Mississippi River,” Angell said. “Last year, 82 counts took place in Florida alone, and I think ours is pretty special.”

Recommended for you