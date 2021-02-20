I am a resident of Highlands County and I live in an area of agriculture in Lorida, Florida. The department of Highlands County Code Enforcement told me to sell all my animals or kill them.
The same thing that Animal Control told me. I had to get rid of my horses due to both Animal (Control) and Code Enforcement. Animal Control did not even help me when my animals got taken from my property from my neighbors. So Code Enforcement and Animal Control are forcing me to sell my property or get rid of my animals. Highlands County is telling me that I have to have only two cars in my property and limiting my animals also to nine.
I want to know if Highlands County is equal to everyone that lives in the same county that I do. I live in Lorida, Florida off of Lake Drive. My neighbors all have land and it’s agriculture also.
Rafael Proenza
Lorida