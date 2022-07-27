LAKE PLACID — Family fun was on the menu at ARE Nutrition on Saturday at 295 E. Interlake Blvd. Co-owners Ruth and Jose Colon hosted “Sip & Bead with Us” for guests to create wearable art.
Bracelets and matching earrings were strewn together, one bead at a time, by children and their parents. Christian worship music filled the shop as crafters sang along and laughed at each other’s jokes.
ARE Nutrition is very family-oriented. Even the name ARE is an acronym for Abby, Ruth and Emmy, according to Ruth Colon. Ruth and Jose Colon are co-owners of the business that serves healthy tea, coffee, shakes and more. The couple are from Lehigh Acres, by way of New Jersey. The couple began visiting Lake Placid as their daughter helped out at Oasis Adonai Church’s Vacation Bible School. They fell in love with the Town of Murals and Jose decided to move here permanently. Despite the pandemic, they opened ARE Nutrition.
“We opened on Oct. 3, 2020,” Ruth said. “We took a leap of faith. God allowed it to happen and we’re going on two years.”
They open their business up for special events because they want to give back to the community, she said. ARE Nutrition is not just a refreshment establishment, they are caring for the body and soul. Every third Friday of the month, they open their doors for a time of worship. They also offer cardio and toning classes. Rev. Dr. Elizabeth Torres said her physician is thrilled with her physical progress and improvement in her bloodwork. Torres has been going to ARE Nutrition for about a year and a half.
Torres is not the only one who has benefited physically and mentally. Ashley Jager has been intermittently fasting and attending the cardio classes and has lost an impressive 43 pounds.
“This is the only place I come,” Jager said.
Jager works out with her 9-year-old, Arianna Pacheco. Everyone laughed and said she was the one who kept everyone motivated.
“I came here for my mental break,” Torres said. “The physical benefits are icing on the cake.”
The Colons’ shop exists to give people a flavorful healthy options in their drinks and shakes.
“We want to give people better choices,” Ruth said. “We cut back on the sugar, they are kid-friendly. Everyone can have these products.”
Teas and coffees can be served hot or cold. Coffees have flavors such as caramel mocha and a fat-burning caramel macchiato. Energy teas have loads of flavors, including cotton candy, cool cucumber watermelonade and more.
There are more shake varieties than you can shake a straw at, including butter pecan, toasted cinnamon and salted caramel. The shakes have 21 vitamins and 24 grams of protein.
Protein packed waffles with fruit are available at ARE Nutrition as are Acai bowls with fruits and other toppings.
The summer hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday and reopen from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. ARE Nutrition can be found on social media.