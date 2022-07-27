LAKE PLACID — Family fun was on the menu at ARE Nutrition on Saturday at 295 E. Interlake Blvd. Co-owners Ruth and Jose Colon hosted “Sip & Bead with Us” for guests to create wearable art.

Bracelets and matching earrings were strewn together, one bead at a time, by children and their parents. Christian worship music filled the shop as crafters sang along and laughed at each other’s jokes.

