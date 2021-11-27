Are the right people listening?
The Highlands News-Sun is providing a valuable service warning about the danger on our area highways. Your articles reporting on crashes, injuries, fatalities and the constant danger on our country roadways, are greatly appreciated. But are important people listening?
Drivers continue to speed aggressively and many follow too close. Lack of spacing between vehicles continuously brings danger to drivers near the offenders. The only solution seems to be to stay far back from the rushing traffic and keep alert at all times.
Still, the lack of common sense shown by roadway planners is troubling. On Thursday, Nov. 18, you reported on an “accident” at the juncture of Hwy. 17 and Arbuckle Creek Road. A northbound semi collided with a SUV endeavoring to turn left. This intersection is truly an accident waiting to happen.
Why in the world did the county not provide a solution for this dangerous intersection during recent construction? It seems that two secondary concerns superseded the danger of bodily harm. The area was configured to facilitate semi traffic seeking to save miles by cutting cross country to the east. Rather than creating a safer intersection, the grassy triangle adjacent to the gas station was preserved and terraced to facilitate drainage from the roadway.
Motorists on Arbuckle must still try to navigate a 45-degree left turn in the face of fast moving, oncoming vehicles, plus making sure that southbound traffic coming from almost behind them can be avoided. How many lives will have to be lost at this intersection?
Gerald Carlson
Sebring