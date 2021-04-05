You may have heard the phrase “influencer marketing.” It is the strategy of having someone who is influential with your target audience, particularly on social platforms, help convey your story and message to strengthen your brand.
In the past, influencers have been used for their ability to build communities and engage consumers in a more personal way than brands can do on their own. While this is still the case, the value of influencers for businesses and organizations has evolved. Really good influencers are able to generate high-quality content that’s on brand without appearing over produced or unauthentic. And creating high-quality content without a high-priced fee is more valuable than ever as marketing budgets are tight.
Visit Sebring works with a variety of influencers covering a multitude of travel interests depending on our target audience. One example took place last year. After we noticed heavy online search activity for fishing, Visit Sebring welcomed two highly regarded fishing influencers, YouTuber Mikey Ballz and outdoor writer/radio host Debbie Hanson of SheFishes2, to discover why this part of Florida is such an incredible region for fishing, especially bass fishing. Both influencers spent several days here. They got to fish, of course, but they also got to explore the area and visit several of our local attractions and restaurants. All of which led to some great content they were able to share with their followers on their platforms, and we were able to share and use it as well. We recently started working with local fishing star Adrian Nichols, who many people know as Lunker Louie, to serve as our fishing ambassador. You will see him using the #VisitSebring and #FishSebring hashtags to help us bring attention to the area’s tremendous freshwater fishing.
The truth is that everyone who has a social media account is an influencer in some form or fashion. We don’t have to be a professional influencer to create great content that inspires people. And I think it is incumbent on us, as local residents, to help showcase the amazing things to do, see and experience in our hometown. I am proud of the place I call home, and I love showing it off to my out-of-town friends and family.
Last year we started working with a technology platform called Crowdriff. It allows us to provide several different hashtags within our Crowdriff account, which helps us find social media posts that include those hashtags. The most popular one is #VisitSebring, and others include #AvonPark #LakePlacidFL #CitrusGolfTrail #FishSebring #SebringSodaFest #SebringGeoTour #HighlandsHammock and #Sebring12.
People who use these hashtags will often be asked by Visit Sebring for permission to feature their imagery on our social media, website and marketing materials. This is great added promotion for our local tourism business partners. We would love to include your amazing photos and videos, so start hashtagging so we can find your posts.
While no destination is perfect, we all live here for a reason. Please be a positive influencer for your community and help show people why they should #VisitSebring.
For more information, go to VisitSebring.com and find us on social media: @VisitSebring #VisitSebring.
Casey Wohl Hartt is the lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County TDC. Raised in Highlands County, Hartt has 20-plus years of experience in marketing, brand management, and public relations. She worked for various Florida industries before launching her own marketing & public relations firm, Gray Dog Communications, and travel brand, The Getaway Girl, in 2007.