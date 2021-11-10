Today’s article is about vitamins. I’m a big believer in nutrients, if they appropriately target a health concern, or a metabolic pathway.
If you can get 500 pills for $9.99, how good do you suppose those are after you add in the cost for the label, the bottle and cap, the neck seal, the desiccant and the cause for sourcing each ingredient? Do you assume the manufacturer is doing due diligence and testing the purity of their formula at a reputable FDA-inspected laboratory… and if so, is the price worked into the formula you just bought for less than 10 bucks? Testing costs in the thousands, and it’s often factored into the formula’s final price. Then there’s freight. There’s so much, so again, let me ask you: If you can get 500 pills for $9.99, do you think they’re any good?
You don’t have to be a mathematical genius, to know there’s virtually pennies left to invest in the actual ingredients if the whole bottle is 10 dollars!
I get especially irked when I see companies preying on people, especially the elderly. With reduced kidney and liver function after age 70 for example, all those unnecessary ingredients, fillers, lubricants and colorants add to the physical burden.
Let’s take magnesium or vegetable stearate for example. Most vitamins contain this ingredient. A “stearate” is a lubricant added to machinery to make the machines pump out the pills faster, and more efficient, without messing up the gears on the equipment. It is not absolutely necessary and in my humble opinion, it kind of ‘bubble wraps’ a formula. Some scientists say it breaks down in your stomach acid, whereas other scientists feel that stearates interfere with prevents proper breakdown and absorption of nutrients.
I don’t think you need a bazillion probiotics in your formula. These little bacteria are pitched to you as “friendly” but how friendly are they if your own body spots them and sees them as a pathogen? Use of a formula that isn’t right for you may cause an autoimmune illness.
I don’t want you to be intimidated by fancy labels, or celebrities pitching you stuff. I want you to think it through, and realize that what I’m saying makes sense. There’s some truth to the adage, “vitamins make expensive urine” but that’s only if you buy cheap stuff that doesn’t even work.
What about bug-derived ingredients? Yes, for sure, some red pills contain carmine, a beautiful and natural red colorant. Carmine comes from crushed up beetle juice basically!
When you see a study that trashes a vitamin or suggests it impacts your lifespan in a negative way, please think. There have been several in the past years. One reason is because the researchers are studying the impact of inactive precursor chemicals, not on real nutrients that your body recognizes. If they were to test their subjects with body-ready, bio-identical nutrients, the results would likely be more promising! If you’d like to read the longer version of this article, I can email it to you after you sign up for my free newsletter at suzycohen.com.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.