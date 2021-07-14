Sitting on her father’s lap, a little girl gazed up at him and asked, “Daddy, did anyone ever tell you that you’re the smartest man in the whole, wide world?”
Filled with pride, her father replied, “Why no, honey, they haven’t.”
“Then where did you get the idea?” the little girl responded.
Sometimes, we act like we know more than we really do. Pride has a lot to do with why we act this way. Many times, we do not want to admit we are lacking in a particular area, so we pretend to know things we really do not know.
Pride often plays a major role in spiritual matters, as well. We frequently pretend to know more about God’s will for us than we really do. This is due, in large part, to a lack of quality time spent in the study of God’s word.
Paul told the young preacher, Timothy, in 2 Timothy 4:1 and 2, “I solemnly charge you in the presence of God and of Christ Jesus, who is to judge the living and the dead, and by His appearing and His kingdom: preach the word; be ready in season and out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort, with great patience and instruction.” Why would Paul tell Timothy to preach only the word of God? He explains in verses 3 and 4: “For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but wanting to have their ears tickled, they will accumulate for themselves teachers in accordance to their own desires, and will turn away their ears from the truth and will turn aside to myths.”
No matter how much we pretend, we will never know more about what God wants for us than He does. Therefore, we must go to Him for the answers, rather than making them up as we go along. It would be so much easier to create the kind of religion that we each wanted, but we would be fooling ourselves if we thought we could come up with a better plan than what is found in the Bible, and no plan we could make up has the power to save us in the end. Only God’s plan can do that.
Finally, listen to Paul’s reason for telling this Timothy to use only the scriptures as the authoritative basis for knowing God’s will: “All Scripture is inspired by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, for training in righteousness; so that the man of God may be adequate, equipped for every good work.” (2 Timothy 3:16, 17)
The lesson is simple. The Bible is God’s only written will for us today. It is the final say on all spiritual matters. It teaches us how to live in this world and in the world to come. If we read it, study it, and live it, then we will not have to pretend about anything. We will already have all of the answers that we will ever need. Study and obey God’s word today.
