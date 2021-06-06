SEBRING — Rebecca Barry, meteorologist for WFLA News Channel 8, has done hurricane expos for 15 years, and has learned some things.
“In Florida, we consider ourselves experts in hurricanes,” Barry said, noting that the “hurricane hacks” she’s picked up can help take preparation “to the next level.”
The south-Georgia native and recent transplant to Tampa from Jacksonville, Florida, shared her hacks at Saturday’s Hurricane Expo in and around the Lakeshore Mall Food Court.
People ask each season how bad it will get. Her answer: “It only takes one storm at your house to make it bad.”
Colorado State University predicts 17 named storms and eight hurricanes, three of them major. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts 13-20 named storms and six to 10 hurricanes, three to five of them major.
Barry said August and September are the worst, peaking in the second week of September. Storms can form in the Gulf of Mexico in June and July, but tend to bring more rain than wind. To monitor storms, Barry recommends people download the Max Defender 8 mobile application to get real-time updates on possible tornado activity in their area.
She said Floridians know to stockpile water, food, portable lights and radios — with batteries — and whether to evacuate or shelter in place. Barry advises people to check to see if new floodplain maps have put their house inside a flood zone.
Inland areas like Highlands County see more wind and tornado damage than flooding, but slow-moving storms can drop more rain than an area can handle. People should find out the wind-load strength of their home, check for local flood plains and check to see if trees near or over their home might topple or drop branches.
Inland areas also see loss of power, Barry said. People may have generators, but should test equipment and replace any frayed electrical cords well before the season starts. She also recommends gasoline siphons if your gas cans are too big to pick up and pour into the generator tank.
Also, people who have chainsaws for debris removal will want to have two-cycle oil and ensure the chainsaw is working properly before a storm arrives.
When it comes to supplies, water doesn’t have to be store-bought. It can be faucet-filled, she said, and kept in the refrigerator or in freezer bags in the freezer. They will keep freezers cold in power outages and provide back-up drinking water.
Filling a tub is not necessary if you are on municipal water and not on a well. If you need a tub stopper, Barry said to get one well before the season to beat the rush. She also advises early purchases of rope, tie-down anchors, buckets, propane canisters, tarps, plastic sheeting, extension cords and manageable gas cans.
People often forget to get a grill lighter, she said. They might also consider filling a kid’s wading pool with sod or sand so pets can use the bathroom without going into a flooded yard.
Lastly, she suggested parents might consider letting children prepare a personal hurricane kit. It will help keep the child calm and educate them early on getting ready for hurricane season.
Some there got into the spirit early. Blue circular hand-held fold-up fans, available at the Duke Energy table, found their way into the hands of visitors and vendors alike to push breezes onto faces under sultry skylights.