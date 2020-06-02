SEBRING – Living in Southwest Florida means that each year from June 1 through Nov. 30 we are at risk of being impacted by a hurricane. Unfortunately, previous hurricane seasons are not accurate indicators of our present risk each year.
Whether it is forecast to be a “higher than average,” “average,” or “lower than average” season, activity-wise, our risk is the same. It only ever takes one hurricane to affect a community.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission and Emergency Management (EM) play critical roles during a storm. Emergency Management is responsible for the four phases of emergency and disaster activity: mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery. In times of emergency, EM will activate the county’s Emergency Operations Center.
All Highlands County Board of County Commission employees are disaster essential and during an activation, especially one for a tropical storm or hurricane, employees come together in their assigned emergency functions to coordinate aid for the community.
The Emergency Management team has been working with local, state and federal agencies to determine the proper procedures for operating hurricane evacuation centers under COVID-19 conditions. EM has been looking at space availability with social distancing, determining the procedures for screening of evacuees as they arrive and increased disinfecting and cleaning procedures.
The Emergency Management team is participating in conference calls with the state, where all 67 county Emergency Management directors are sharing ideas and working on these procedures. Once procedures are finalized, the county will put the information out on social media and its official communication outlets, and through local news outlets.
Emergency Management and county officials are asking all evacuees to continue to consider a hurricane evacuation center as a last resort and make every effort to stay with a friend or family member, outside of the evacuation area.
It is vital that the community does its part to be prepared for storm season. Here are some things all residents should consider:
● Get a plan. Some of the things a family or business should consider are creating or updating communication and evacuation plans as well as putting together an emergency kit if you plan to shelter in place.
● Verify homeowner’s insurance. Citizens should verify that their homeowner's insurance policy has the proper coverage to help them recover from a disaster. Once a hurricane warning is declared, most insurance companies will not allow changes to a policy, so it is best not to delay in finding out this information.
● Work on your family/business communication plan. Creating a family emergency communication plan is key to being prepared for any disaster. Remember that during disasters, sending text messages is usually more reliable and faster than making phone calls because phone lines are often overloaded. It is also important to include an evacuation plan in your family discussions.
● Think about your prescription needs. Make sure to maintain at least a two-week supply of prescription medications during hurricane season. Now is the time to contact your physician, pharmacy and insurance company to find out how you would obtain medication refills in the event of an emergency.
● Have a plan for your pets. Did you know that nearly 80% of pets displaced by a storm are never reunited with their owner? Make sure your pets have had all their shots within the past 12 months. Evaluate your Pet Disaster Supplies and replenish them as needed. If you need help creating a supply list, visit bit.ly/petdisastersupplies.
● Protect your home. Do you have enough materials to protect your home's windows and doors? Now is a good time to obtain plywood and develop a plan on how to protect your home before a storm hits. Are you going to need assistance? Who is going to help you? Also, have you checked your home and property for any weak points? Make sure all trees and shrubs are trimmed and clear your rain gutters. If possible, secure straps or clips to securely fasten your roof to the structure of your home. These are all things to consider now. And one more thing; If you have a generator, make sure it is working properly. If you don't have a generator and you are planning on getting one, now is a good time to do so.
How well do you know your home? Highlands County building codes have changed over the years. Newer homes are required to be built to sustain higher winds.
1. Homes built on or after March 2012 = 130-140 mph winds
2. Homes built March 2002 to March 2012 = 120-130 mph winds
3. Homes built before March 2002 = 90 mph winds
Did you know the Florida Building Code allows the local jurisdiction to determine the separation of wind line designation using landmarks for demarcation? The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners designated State Road 70 as the landmark designation. Currently, those properties north of SR 70 are in the 130-mph wind zone and properties south of SR 70 are in the 140-mph wind zone.
● What about a go kit? Now is the time to build or restock your emergency supply kit. Be sure to include a flashlight, batteries, cash, first aid supplies, prescription medications, and enough food and water for at least three days for each person in your family. Visit ready.gov for more valuable tips.
● Stay informed and always get your information from trusted sources.
In times of emergency, get official Highlands County updates from its communication outlets. Follow Highlands County BCC on Facebook by searching for highlandsfl.gov and on Twitter, Instagram and Nextdoor by searching for the handle @HighlandsFLBCC.
The public may also call the Emergency Operations Center at 863-402-6800 and sign up for Alert Highlands at bit.ly/alerthighlands.