As our world is evermore immersed in politics and political correctness, our culture calls for us to be woke – aware of the social discrimination and injustice that surrounds us; and also aware of its human causes and perceived solutions. Racism, sexism (especially toward the LGBTQ) and poverty are the most discussed and government solutions are the most advocated.
Being woke sounds good but even better is to be awake. Woke is focused on worldly things. To be awake is to be focused on things at a higher level. When speaking to the leaders of his day, Jesus cautioned, “You have no idea where I come from … You are from below; I am from above. You are of this world; I am not of this world” (John 8:14;23 NIV).
Jesus calls us to be awake; to raise our eyes and thoughts to a greater awareness then the things of our world. To be woke is to be focused on the things of this world – hatred, discord, jealousy, immorality (see Gal. 5:19-21). To be awake is to walk in the fruits of the spirit – love, joy, peace, patience, kindness (see Gal: 5:22-23). I would prefer to live in a world that is awake and looking to the power and guidance of God, rather than one that struggles with wokeness and government solutions. How about you?
Our nation’s founders were awake when they recognized life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness as rights granted by our Creator, not controlled by government.
Neal Hotelling
Sebring