Are your eyes itchy? Do you have a little bit of a scratchy throat? Do you just feel clogged up? The pollen is in full swing in the heartland. With the pollen and the seasonal change come the onset of allergies. More people are experiencing allergy symptoms each year. Thirty percent of adults and nearly 40% of children are now affected by allergens. (Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America April 7, 2017).
Being exposed to grass, change in temperature, humidity, mold and pollen may trigger seasonal allergies. You may get a runny nose or a consistent cough. Sneezing will probably be a part of your day. When you experience seasonal allergies it takes a toll on your senses. Your ears and your hearing can also be affected. Your ears may become itchy. Sometimes they may even swell. They may feel blocked up or full. If your allergies are severe, you may experience dizziness or vertigo.
Allergies may end up causing a conductive hearing loss. Allergens can make your immune system produce antibodies that produce histamine. Along with the other symptoms listed, the body may produce more mucus. If this mucus settles in the middle ear behind the eardrum then you may experience a temporary conductive hearing loss. A conductive hearing loss occurs when sound can not travel through the outer and middle ear as it normally would when there is no fluid blocking the wave. When this happens you may have pain in the ear as well as dizziness. All of a sudden you may feel as everything sounds way too soft.
Your inner ear may also be affected by allergies and for those who already have inner ear disorders, like Meniere’s disease, you may have increased incidence of vertigo and increased tinnitus or ringing in the ears.
While we all know how allergies can affect our eyes, our ears are just as susceptible to the seasonal climate changes. While there are many over-the-counter medicines and nasal sprays available to help alleviate the symptoms, it is always best to consult with your doctor to make sure you are not using something that will interfere with other medicines that you may be taking. If you develop pain or fullness in your ear, you should immediately contact your doctor or an ENT (ear, nose, & throat doctor) to ensure the fastest relief of the symptoms and ward off any possible damage to your hearing.
Everyone should have a hearing test to monitor their hearing due to the fact that many commodities are related to hearing loss. To hear better is to live better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.