Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida (AAASWFL), a nonprofit serving older adults and adults with disabilities, is determined to offer aid to those battling isolation by providing online social events to the community it serves. AAASWFL is inviting older adults and their families to enjoy an interactive online magic show with renowned magician and mentalist Paul Draper as he helps them explore the “Mysteries of the Mind.” Draper will be accompanied with special guests Meadow Perry and Satomi Hofmann.
Scheduled events will take place over Zoom and require registration in advance. AAASWFL has been offering these events to combat the effects of isolation since November 2020. Scheduled events will take place online over Zoom. There is no cost involved, but you must register in advance:
The event will be from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, May 12. Special Guest: Meadow Perry and on Thursday, May 27, 2021, 5-6 p.m. Special Guest: Satomi Hofman. For assistance, call 866-41-ELDER.
Draper is a comedy presenter, magician, mind-reader and speaker who has appeared on the History Channel, A&E, HBO, Hallmark, Travel Channel and HGTV. He has headlined in Las Vegas and served for seven years as house magician for the Venetial Hotel & Casino.
Perry is a well-known magician and storyteller and teacher of magic. Hofmann has performed on Broadway with Michael Crawford in Phantom of the Opera and many other film and television productions