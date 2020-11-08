Marlon Pendergrass of The Groves of Peace River in Zolfo Springs and Travis Miller of DeSoto Grove in Arcadia have been awarded a County Alliance for Responsible Environmental Stewardship (CARES) award by the Florida Farm Bureau Federation for their superior natural resources conservation.
The CARES program was established by Florida Farm Bureau and the Suwannee River Partnership in 2001 to recognize superior natural resources conservation by agricultural producers. The program relies on the action by farmers and ranchers to implement state-of-the-art natural resource management systems, or Best Management Practices, on their properties.
“It is imperative to recognize all Florida farmers who go the extra mile in caring for natural resources,” said Florida Farm Bureau President John L. Hoblick. “The CARES award is our way to honor these farmers and ranchers and bring awareness of production agriculture’s commitment to superior natural resource management.”
Florida farmers and ranchers depend upon the life-sustaining capacity of the natural resources they manage to maintain their livelihoods. More than 800 agriculturists statewide have received the CARES award since the program was established.
In partnership with more than 60 public agencies, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource and Conservation Service, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and Florida’s water management districts, agricultural organizations, businesses and local government, CARES has become a model nationwide.
Florida Farm Bureau is the Sunshine State’s largest general agricultural organization with more than 136,000 member-families representing Farm Bureaus in 60 counties. Membership provides a multitude of benefits and you don’t have to be a farmer to be a member of Florida Farm Bureau.