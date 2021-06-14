SEBRING — With four years since the last hurricane hit Highlands County, and a year of having to avoid face-to-face meetings, local radio operators have still kept training.
Emergency Management still relies on volunteers from the Highlands County Amateur Radio Club to run radio contact stations at shelters and other key locations, as needed, when other means of communication fail. Members had a portion of the main booth at this year’s Hurricane Expo at Lakeshore Mall.
Brad Haag, club president and call sign KM4VRU, said the club members have spent the last year training in private because of COVID-19 but have begun having field training days again. Each year, the operators run shortwave radios at the Emergency Operations Center and have members of the Amateur Radio Emergency System (ARES) stationed at shelters with their own radios.
One of the largest in recent years came in June 2018, the next summer after Hurricane Irma. ARES operators spent two days joining up with roughly 40,000 operators across the nation to practice getting set up quickly and contacting as many other operators as possible to provide a lifeline.
A shortwave transmitter can reach both local and global audiences, which makes it a reliable platform for communication in most circumstances. In an article about World Radio Day, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) stated that shortwave radio works using a unique long-distance propagation property of shortwave radio waves. They reflect and bounce many times off upper layers of the Earth’s atmosphere. Thus, shortwave radio can provide service where other platforms such as satellite, FM or Internet are unavailable due to high cost, geographical location, lack of infrastructure or just natural or man-made disasters.
Haag has said there are forms of interference, such as low solar spot activity. Without that radiation to ionize the upper atmosphere, radio operators have trouble bouncing signals from one point on Earth to another point well beyond the horizon.
The group wants to pull in more members, among those trained to run shortwave radios and licensed by the Federal Communication Commission to do so. The FCC at www.fcc.gov states that amateur and amateur-satellite services exist for qualified persons of any age who are interested in radio technique solely with a personal aim and who are not trying to make money off it. There are 29 small frequency bands throughout the spectrum, allocated to this service internationally.
Every amateur radio operator has an alphanumeric call sign, issued by the Federal Communications Commission. The club has a group call sign of K4W. Information on the Highlands County Amateur Radio Club states that the club wants to include all amateur radio operators, no matter what type of radio they use. They hold monthly meetings and daily and weekly “nets” — on-air gatherings of club members.
They also get together three times each week for face-to-face meetings, something they have been able to begin again now that vaccinations have taken place. Times and locations are 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Smoke Shack at 123 U.S. 27. North in Lake Placid and at 9 a.m. Fridays at Dee’s Place, 138 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring.