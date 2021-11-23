SEBRING — Some employees who have been with the County for many years have held various positions before finding the one that brings them the most professional satisfaction. Michele Armstead is one of those employees.
Armstead has been with the Board of County Commissioners for 17 years. She began her career with the county in 2002 helping to work with the 911 addressing department. She transitioned to a computer technician job at the Emergency Operations Center, then worked for the Clerk of Courts IT department for four years before returning to the county in 2014.
Armstead is now the Cartegraph manager in the Road & Bridge department and has been in this role for six years. Many people usually ask her: “What is Cartegraph?”
Cartegraph is an operations management software for government that provides a variety of essential tools to track and manage the assets the county is responsible for maintaining. In short, it helps county personnel understand what assets it has, what condition they are in, and how much they are worth.
“When I started this position, my job was to integrate the software capabilities in with the work that was done toward our assets by the employees out in the field,” Armstead said.
It was a gradual process adding in county assets, starting with roads and bridges. “As of today, we have included additional assets like sidewalks, guardrails, culverts, (some) easements, parking lots, lakes, and canals,” she said.
The county’s asphalt plant has also been integrated into the software for better tracking.
It took time to implement the new software program as well as to modify workflow, so it could be best used. For example, field paperwork required more information to be included before it was turned in, which took time for field crews to adjust.
But these changes have created a more efficient work process for the department. Inventory and inspections are catalogued, and labor, equipment, materials, overall costs, and work order requests from the public are all tracked. The program also allows the department to access and retrieve records more quickly and easily.
Armstead says that since her job is more behind the scenes and does not deal directly with the public or other departments, many people are not aware of her role and its importance to the department and the county organization.
“The few who do know my role have found I am able to answer and help retrieve information that others can’t,” she said. One way is she searches records to see if the county is responsible or not for maintaining easements, canals, ditches, and roads.
Armstead retrieves records to confirm whether a platted right of way or easement exists in certain areas. She also helps residents who call to find out if Road & Bridge can clean a ditch or easement behind/beside their property.
“Basically, when a department or a resident has a question about an area or a right-of-way location that we are asked to do work in, this information is given to me to look into to see whether or not there is documentation stating the Board approved the area for maintenance,” Armstead said.
She is proud of her work with Cartegraph. “Starting from ground zero was a challenge, but I would not have been able to do it myself if it wasn’t for the amazing employees that I work with every day,” Armstead said.