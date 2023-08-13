Heidi Bates Arnold, 59, left behind many loved ones and friends with her unexpected death on Wednesday, Aug. 9, in Graceville, Fla. Although Heidi and her husband Arlon were living in Ashford, Ala., Heidi left a mark on Highlands County.

Heidi found her calling as a paramedic. Her sister Terri Bates said she was at her job because she liked to take care of people.

