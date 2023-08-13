Heidi Bates Arnold, 59, left behind many loved ones and friends with her unexpected death on Wednesday, Aug. 9, in Graceville, Fla. Although Heidi and her husband Arlon were living in Ashford, Ala., Heidi left a mark on Highlands County.
Heidi found her calling as a paramedic. Her sister Terri Bates said she was at her job because she liked to take care of people.
“Heidi was always calm in a crisis,” Terri said.
By all accounts, Heidi was passionate about her family which included two grown sons, Daniel Wirick and Jarrod Murphy and her four grandchildren, sisters Terri and Sheri, and many others. Heidi also loved her husband of more than 10 years, Terri said.
“She always dreamed of marrying a cowboy,” her sister said. “She got her dream.”
The couple had livestock on their Ashford property they moved to over a year ago. Heidi’s animals came a close second for room in her heart. Terri said she was a very talented and accomplished horsewoman who loved to ride.
Heidi is the daughter of Don and the late Dorothy Bates, founders of Bates Sons and Daughters Caladiums in Lake Placid. Heidi will be laid to rest in Oak Hill Cemetery next to her mom, who passed away in November 2022. Heidi’s dad and son wanted her to be in Lake Placid to be near family and friends. Arlon also has family in Lake Placid.
One of Heidi’s best friends, Lori Roulette will never forget her “sister.” The two women met in high school but became like sisters over the last 26 years Roulette said.
“She had a big heart,” Roulette said. “We had similar life experiences and our kids were about the same age.”
The friends loved to hang out and enjoy each other’s company. Even when Heidi and Arlon left Lake Placid, Roulette was able to visit her new house last December. Roulette said Heidi took her on a tour of the property and met the cows. Roulette said the two of them were planning on getting together every so-often in Gainesville for get-togethers. The two talked nearly everyday by phone.
Roulette said they would keep each other in stitches.
“She could make something light out of most situations,” Roulette said.
The two could also finish each other’s sentences.
“She could was a mind reader,” Roulette said. “She had the best sense of humor. She could always make people smile. She was my family.”
Visitation will be at 3 p.m. with services at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15, at First Presbyterian Church in Lake Placid.