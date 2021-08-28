AVON PARK — Arnold Wilson has a dream. A vision inspired in part by the success of Lake Placid’s Highway Park neighborhood redevelopment program. He sees the same type of beautification and redevelopment in the Lacey Hill area on the southside of town off Cummings Avenue.
“If you’ve been to Highway Park, you’ll see how beautiful it is down there,” Wilson said. “Lacey Hill is gonna be the same thing. This is one of the poorest neighborhoods in the county right now. There’s blight, code violations, poverty, no sidewalks, no parks for the kids ... it’s bad.”
It is the ambition of Wilson and his non-profit group, Beachfront Community Outreach (BCO), to work with local, state and federal entities to obtain grants to help with repairs and infrastructure upgrades.
“We call it the ‘Weed And Seed,’” Wilson enthusiastically said. “We’re gonna weed out the no street signs, no lighting, no sidewalks, no parks, no recreation. We’re gonna weed out, then we’re gonna seed in development grants. We’re gonna seed in a park for the kids. We’re gonna seed in street lighting. Bring in those things. We, the Beachfront Community Outreach, are gonna weed and seed, brother.”
The dream begins with the property known as the Beachfront. The establishment, once the center of evening entertainment in the Lacey Hill area, has sat vacant for approximately 10 years.
“The Beachfront was originally a railcar. A lady sold it to my daddy in 1956 for $10,000,” Wilson said. Many years later the property was sold and subsequently lost by a different owner. Recently it has been repurchased and is back in the Wilson family.
Wilson, known as “Skinny” to his friends, has plans to rename the Beachfront the “Robert and Wanda Wilson Training Center,” in honor of his late parents. It will also feature the “George Floyd Auditorium” in memory of the one-time, then South Florida Community College basketball standout who lost his life at the hands of Minneapolis police officers May 25, 2020.
Plans for the new facility, at 203 Garrett Road in Avon Park, include live entertainment as well as some training programs to provide young people with marketable skills. The hope is to have an on-site culinary arts school, a cosmetology school as well as a small recording studio.
“We want to make the George Floyd Auditorium an extravagant theater where we can do live recordings,” Wilson said. “We would like to bring music and entertainment back. And the culinary art school will be the group that works these events. It will be hands-on training in the program for the group.
“The hope is to create a learning environment here, where our students feel comfortable, similar to what they’re doing at the Jacaranda (hotel on Main Street) with their culinary arts school.
“We want this to be the downtown for the college. We would like to tie this in with a road from the college right into Lacey Hill. With the restaurant, the schools and a little strip mall all right here,” Wilson envisioned with a grin. “This is definitely not an Arnold Wilson thing, but an everybody thing.”
Wilson is in need of volunteers, construction materials, investors in the community and finances. For more information you may reach Wilson at 863-257-4406.