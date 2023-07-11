Family and friends

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Comfort Keepers for the National Day of Joy, the survey found the top two things that make seniors happy are family (71%) and friends (49%).

A quarter (25%) of seniors believe their life advice can go viral on social media, with a whopping 63% using these platforms daily.

According to a survey of 2,000 Americans 65 and older, 41% also think their insights are worthy of being written into a book. Their pearls of wisdom may come from their youth. Some top tips from their younger years include, “be a good person even when it’s difficult,” “don’t spend money beyond your means,” “learn from the mistakes of others,” and “stay true to yourself.”

