LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661 is proud to recognize Nathan Register, a 6th grade student at Lakeview Christian School, for placing first in his division in the Elks Grand Lodge Americanism State Essay Contest.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks selected the theme “What Does Freedom of Speech Mean to Me?” for their 2019-2020 Americanism Essay Contest. This contest gives school children in grades 5–8 the opportunity to express views on freedom of speech in America. The essays, no more than 300 words in length, are judged based on originality, development of theme, mechanics and neatness.
In Division One (grades five and six) the local lodge selected the following winners: First Place, Olivia Florio; Second Place, Nathan Register; Third Place, Amy Wyland.
In Division Two (grades seven and eight) the local lodge selected the following winners: First Place, Rylan Boak; Second Place, Paisley Karlson; Third Place, Ellie Smoak.
These essays were all sent unranked to the District for a second level of evaluation. Following District judging, the District level winning essays are sent to the State level for additional judging. Finally, each State will send their top essays to Nationals for selection of the National winner at the Grand Lodge Session in July 2020.
Nathan Register, one of our Division 1 finalists, was selected at the District competition to advance to State and recently won first place in this year’s State competition. His essay will represent Florida in the National Contest!
Additionally, Olivia Florio, another Division 1 finalist, was selected at the District competition to advance to State and recently won third place in this year’s State competition.
We are very proud of the students here in Lake Placid who represent our lodge in these state and national competitions. This is the second year in a row our lodge has submitted the first place state winner. We have also had first place state winners in previous years as well.