SEBRING — The Sebring Breakfast Lions Club recently announced the winner of the recent Flyover Sebring — David Scharbius.
The flyover was donated by Bill and Ann Pisarello. Pilot Bill flew the winner David and his wife Tootie on an extended tour over Highlands County ending with a breakfast at the Runway Restaurant.
To all who purchased tickets for this event, thank you for your generosity.
All funds raised will remain in the Sebring community, supplying help to residents with vision problems. The Club provides vision screening at local preschools. When a problem is found, parents are informed that the child needs further treatment. Senior residents needing glasses can contact the Lions for help.
The Club is now seeking volunteers for the 12 Hours of Sebring. This is the largest fundraiser of the year. Volunteers are asked to work two, four-hour shifts selling programs at the race. Shifts do not have to be consecutive. Friends of the Lions may sign up at the 7 a.m. Thursday breakfast meetings at the Havana Bakery Restaurant or contact Joe Morreale at 239-250-2352.