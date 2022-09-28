Aktion Club sale

Aktion Club of Highlands County members (from left) Michael Sweet, Eva Monk and Ralph Meyers show off some of the sale items donated such as these awesome musical instruments and floral decorations. The club’s Fall Trash & Treasure Sale will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2, at 2613 State Road 17 N., Sebring.

 COURTESY/AKTION CLUB

SEBRING — Aktion Club of Highlands County is ready to jam down at its annual Fall Trash & Treasure Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2, at 2613 State Road 17 N., at the corner of Homes Avenue and SR 17 in Sebring.

This is a huge sale with multiple families and organizations donating. The club selected a new location for its sale this year. It will be at the home of one of their club members who also happens to be selling their home. There will be plenty of parking spaces nearby at the Sebring Masonic Lodge.

