SEBRING — Aktion Club of Highlands County is ready to jam down at its annual Fall Trash & Treasure Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2, at 2613 State Road 17 N., at the corner of Homes Avenue and SR 17 in Sebring.
This is a huge sale with multiple families and organizations donating. The club selected a new location for its sale this year. It will be at the home of one of their club members who also happens to be selling their home. There will be plenty of parking spaces nearby at the Sebring Masonic Lodge.
“So when we say we are selling everything, including the kitchen sink ... we mean it,” Aktion Club Advisor Cindy Marshall said. “This is one major sale everyone will want to attend because prices are very affordable. The sale helps the club raise money for their holiday project but the club also uses the sale to help the community with items that are needed by local families.”
There will be holiday and floral decorations, toys, musical instruments, household items, tools, electronics, dishes, small appliances, furniture, arts and crafts, collectibles and more. Food and drinks will be served. Proceeds will assist the club in its holiday project for the community. For details, call Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438.