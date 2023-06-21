Wendell “Doc” and Rosalynn (Schaeffer) Anderson of Lake Placid are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married June 15, 1963 and spent three years in Australia.
Wendell, a retired veterinarian, and Rosalynn opened Anderson Animal Clinic in 1983 and retired in 2017.
They are the proud parents of David and Deborah, both of Lake Placid, Florida, and Dalene of Noblesville, Indiana. They also have 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at 13999 E. 166th St., Noblesville, Ind. The hosts will be Dalene Stuteville and Cayla Rayle. Friends and relatives are invited.